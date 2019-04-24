Expand / Collapse search
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free Rottweiler puppy's head from cinder block

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Fifi, the 6-month-old Rottweiler, was reportedly “sniffing around her residence” in the Hastings area in St. Johns County when she became stuck in one of the cinder block holes. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue Facebook)

This pooch found itself in quite a predicament last week.

Florida firefighters were forced to use the Jaws of Life after a Rottweiler puppy got her head stuck in a cinder block on Saturday.

Florida firefighters were forced to use the Jaws of Life after a Rottweiler puppy got her head stuck in a cinder block on Saturday. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue Facebook)

Firefighters were called to the scene after the owners were unable to free Fifi from the hole.

Deputies arrived and attempted to free Fifi with soap and water, but were unable to pull the pup’s head free.

Fifi was reportedly uninjured. (St. Johns County Fire Rescue Facebook)

Soon after, “personnel from Station 8 arrived” at the house and were able to free Fifi by using the hydraulic Jaws of Life to crack the block into several pieces.

