Los Angeles firefighters escort bride, bridesmaids to wedding during traffic jam

Here comes the bride – and her new firefighter friends.

One woman made quite the entrance at her wedding ceremony when she spontaneously arrived in firefighter truck with a special escort, thanks to the kindness of a few Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) officials during a major traffic jam.

Instagram page LA County Firefighters shared news of the feel-good story to the platform on Friday, where it has since received over 1,800 likes.

According to Fox 10, the department’s Engine 69 responded to a serious traffic accident that blocked both lanes of Topanga Boulevard in Los Angeles, and firefighters noticed an unusual crew trudging down the side of the “muddy road” as they cleaned up.

Patiently holding their dresses up from the muck, a woman identified as the “future Mrs. Gorman” and her two bridesmaids were trekking to the ceremony.

“Obviously curious the Captain asked if they could help,” the Instagram post read. “They explained their limo was stuck in traffic and they were late for the wedding.”

“[With] haste the bride and bridesmaids were loaded into the fire engine and given a code 3 escort to the wedding venue just in the nick of time,” it continued.

Weeks later, the LACFD reportedly received an image of the beaming bride, four firefighters and the lucky truck that transported the woman to the altar in high style, Fox 10 reports.

“Thanks for saving our wedding,” a note on the image read, signed “the Gormans.”

