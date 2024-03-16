Feast of St. Joseph: Why Christians celebrate the foster father of Jesus on this day

March 19 is the Feast of St. Joseph — also known as St. Joseph's Day.

The day celebrates the life of St. Joseph, "the spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary, foster father of Jesus Christ, and patron of the universal Catholic Church," Fr. Angelo N. Carusi told Fox News Digital.

Carusi is pastor at St. Rocco’s Church in Johnston, Rhode Island.

TEXAS PRIEST REVEALS WHY ORTHODOX LENT BEGINS ON ‘CLEAN MONDAY’ WITH FORGIVENESS AND FASTING

St. Joseph's legacy remains influential even to this day, though there is not much about him written in the Bible.

"I think it’s rather amazing that there are no recorded words of St. Joseph in the Bible — and yet, there are more churches named after him and more images of him throughout the world than any other saint, except, of course, Jesus and Mary," said Fr. Carusi.

St. Joseph is particularly venerated by Italians and those of Italian descent, thanks to a purported miracle during a drought in Sicily in the 17th century, said Carusi.

Carusi's parish was established in the early 20th century to serve the growing Italian immigrant population in Johnston.

"In the church where I serve as pastor, St. Rocco's in Johnston, Rhode Island, there's a beautiful stained-glass window of St. Joseph, and on the bottom are etched these words, 'Ite ad Joseph,' which is Latin for, ‘Go to Joseph.’"

MAINE PRIEST, DURING LENT, URGES TAKING TIME TO ACKNOWLEDGE GOD'S CONSTANT PRESENCE AMONG US

And while the phrase "Go to Joseph" may seem simple, these words are "so profound," said Carusi.

"If you’re having a problem in your marriage, go to Joseph. If you’re struggling as a father, go to Joseph. If you’re having a problem at work, go to Joseph. If you’re facing a grave illness or death, go to Joseph," he said.

Catholics believe in the intercession of the saints — meaning they ask a saint in heaven to pray for a certain outcome and intercede with Jesus Christ.

"St. Joseph is, for us, a model of faith, justice, hope, charity, obedience, tenacity and chastity," said Carusi.

He continued, "In our world that is so secular, we need these virtues more than ever."

STORY OF ST. PATRICK OFFERS IMPORTANT LESSONS DURING LENT, SAYS PENNSYLVANIA-BASED PRIEST

St. Joseph's Day is a solemnity, meaning it "is the highest rank of celebration," said the Catholic Answers. This also means that even though it is during Lent each year, normal fasting rules do not apply as part of the celebration of the day.

"One beautiful tradition for St. Joseph’s Day is the St. Joseph’s Table," said Carusi.

The practice of the St. Joseph's Table started in Italy, after Sicilians asked St. Joseph to intercede and end a drought.

"Miraculously, it rained," he said.

"Their harvest was more plentiful than ever."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

To mark the miracle each year, families in Sicily began making a "St. Joseph Table," which featured "three tiers of various types of breads, pastas, thick vegetable soups, olives, figs, desserts, flowers and a statue or image of St. Joseph on the top tier," said Carusi.

It is also a custom to eat Italian pastries on St. Joseph's Day.

"Over the years, this tradition has become a living work of art," he added.

When Italians began moving to the United States, they brought these traditions with them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is also a custom to eat Italian pastries on St. Joseph's Day, particularly zeppole — deep-fried pastries topped with a maraschino cherry, said Carusi.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle