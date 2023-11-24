Feast of Christ the King serves as an invitation to 'open wide the doors to our heart' to God, says priest

"For He must reign until he has put all his enemies under his feet" (1 Cor 15:25).

This verse comes from the First Letter of St. Paul to the Corinthians, a letter sent from St. Paul to the church in Corinth, a city in present-day Greece. The letter was written in approximately 53 A.D., says the website Bible Study Tools.

The First Letter of St. Paul to the Corinthians "revolves around the theme of problems in Christian conduct in the church," according to the same source.

Paul, who had lived in Corinth for three years, "was personally concerned with the Corinthians' problems, revealing a true pastor's (shepherd's) heart," said the same website.

This Sunday, some Christian denominations celebrate the Feast of Christ the King, also known as the Solemnity of Christ the King, or Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe.

The day is "a reminder of the one and only King of the Universe: Jesus Christ," said Fr. Cesar Jaramillo, a priest of the Diocese of Paterson, New Jersey, who is right now pursuing graduate studies in Rome at the Pontifical Gregorian University.

The feast, first instituted by Pope Pius IX in 1925, was intended to "remind a world plagued by political turmoil and the constant threat of war that a creature can never pretend to be above its Creator, lest chaos be unleashed to the detriment of the entire human family," Jaramillo told Fox News.

"This remains true today, especially when one considers the current state of affairs, both in the world and in the Church," he said.

In this passage from St. Paul's First Letter to the Corinthians, Paul states plainly that Jesus "is the Supreme King and Judge of all peoples" — and that humanity must "subject everything to Jesus."

"Through His passion, death and resurrection, Christ the King inaugurates the Kingdom of God, the dawn of which is the Church," said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo, who currently lives in Rome, pointed to the Sistine Chapel's fresco of Christ as the supreme judge in Michelangelo's "Last Judgment" as a visual representation of the kingship of Jesus Christ.

"In it, one can easily appreciate the recapitulation of salvation history in the virile figure of Christ, who reigns above the created universe, flanked by a great multitude of saints — who remind humanity of its ultimate purpose in life," he said.

The painting additionally services as a reminder "of the wonderful kingdom for which we were made," said Jaramillo.

"This jewel of the renaissance in no way plays down the demanding nature of being a disciple of Christ, as evidenced by those trying to make their way up to heaven while being pulled down by demons," he said.

"But it also does not shy away from conveying the glorious splendor of God’s Kingdom."

The Feast of Christ the King serves as "an invitation," said Jaramillo.

"It invites us to open wide the doors of our heart to Christ the King, so He may truly reign in our families, our schools, our communities and in our world."

