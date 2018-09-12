Fashion company's 'fat-shaming' sweatshirt sparks instant backlash

Fashion company Revolve is being slammed online for listing a sweatshirt that reads “Being fat is not beautiful it’s an excuse.” A very slender model is pictured in the $168 Paloma Sweatshirt on the company’s website.

The message has been slammed online by Twitter users as well as by plus-size model Tess Holliday, who called Revolve out saying the brand was “a mess.”

Several commented on Holliday’s thread and to the Revolve item, attacking the company for the “gross” and “judgmental” outfit.

Revolve said in a statement to Fox News that the LPA, the brand responsible for the sweatshirt design, collection was "prematurely released."

"The capsule collection – originally conceived by LPA alongside Lena Dunham, Emily Ratajkowski, Cara Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse and Paloma Elsesser – was set to debut tomorrow as a direct commentary on the modern day 'normality' of cyber-bullying and the shared desire to create a community for those most affected by the epidemic. Proceeds were set to benefit 'Girls Write Now', a charity focused on mentoring underserved young women and helping them find their voices and tell their stories through writing," the statement read.

"The prematurely released images featured on Revolve.com was not only included without context of the overall campaign but regrettably featured one of the pieces on a model who's size was not reflective of the piece’s commentary on body positivity. We at Revolve sincerely apologize to all those involved – particularly Lena, Emily, Cara, Suki and Paloma – our loyal customers, and the community as a whole for this error," Revolve continued, before noting that the collection had been pulled and $20,000 was donated to the charity.

LPA told the same thing to Florence Given, a U.K.-based artist, via direct messages on Instagram:

“The sweatshirts went up early on revolve for some reason. But it’s a collaboration with 5 women. With the worst troll quotes,” the messages say. “The point was to shine the light on how horrible trolling is. The proceeds benefit charity.”

“So basically it’s the opposite of what it seems,” the brand concluded.

The sweatshirt’s message is credited to Paloma Elsesser, a plus-size model who was allegedly told “being fat is not beautiful, it’s an excuse,” by a troll online.

Elsesser has reportedly contacted LPA to have the quote removed from their sweatshirts.