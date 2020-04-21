Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina farm rents out miniature donkey for virtual Zoom meetings

Alexandra Deabler
Stop horsing around during your Zoom conferences. Donkey around, instead.

Mambo, an 8-year-old miniature donkey, wants to crash your Zoom meeting.

A farm in North Carolina is renting out its miniature donkey, Mambo, to those interested in spicing up their companies' video-conferencing Zoom meetings, which have become the main tool of virtual communication during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peace N Peas Farm, just outside of Charlotte, is offering up the services of Little Mambo, an 8-year-old miniature donkey, as well as other barnyard favorites such as a pair of ducks, a flock of chickens, and horses named Eddie, Zeus and Heiren, to sit in on the video calls for 10 minutes.

Zeus the horse is also available to rent.

Those who reserve the 10-minute spot for $50 are able to choose when during the meeting the farm friend will make their appearance, as well as what the display name on Zoom will be.

The virtual meeting description explains “10 minutes is just a suggestion [as] 5-10 is best so you can get on with your meeting!”

The animals aren’t limited to any particular meeting, either. Francie Dunlap, Mambo’s owner, said she’s already gotten requests from teachers who want the donkey to crash their virtual classrooms, the Associated Press reported. He’s also available for virtual happy hours or other video chat sessions with family and friends, the website reads.

Though quirky, Mambo is not the first animal to liven up Zoom meetings. One California farm has rented out goats and llamas for Zoom parties as a way to stay afloat during coronavirus.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.