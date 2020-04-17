Families recreate classic paintings amid coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bored families are recreating famous works of art in their own homes and gardens, using props such a nude husbands, ponds and pets.

Samantha Tedd, 44, recreated John Everett Millais’ "Ophelia" at her home in Northamptonshire, England, by throwing herself in the garden pond. Elanor Barnett, 27, recreated "A Roman Osteria" by Carl Bloch at her home in Cambridge, using lockdown staples of baked beans and pasta.

Moscow-based Ilya Sirin, 48, recreated Gustave Courbet’s "The Woman in the Waves" from 1863 — with Ilya posing in the iconic position while in the bath.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

His wife and photographer Anna said, “We participate in this … because it is fun! Both of us — me and Ilya — love art [and] painting. In April we had planned a trip to St. Petersburg and a trip to the Hermitage, but as you can see, all the plans had to be postponed for better times."

In Massachusetts, Erica Stockwell-Alpert and Alex deVillers posed as Caravaggio’s "Judith Beheading Holofernes" using a kitchen knife and their spare bedsheets.

Dimitry Apter and his wife Lily Dau imitated Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin’s ‘Bathing of a Red Horse’ — with Dimitry sitting naked astride his wife as she posed in red faux fur.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Julia Panfilova, her husband Stephen Sirovatko and their child Polina, added a COVID-19 twist, using toilet rolls to recreate Anthony van Dyck’s "Family Portrait."

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Many of those taking part in the trend were doing so as part of the Getty Museum challenge, in which participants were encouraged to pick their favorite artwork and recreate it using three items in their home. Others were part of Russian Facebook group Изоизоляция (Insulation), which asked families to use household objects to recreate art dating back to the 16th century.