Expecting parent complains on Reddit about husband's baby name choice: 'Stupidest name ever'

Something is not adding up about this baby’s name.

An expecting parent took to Reddit’s “Am I the A--H---“ forum to seek advice on how to respond to a less-than-desirable name choice.

In the post, the Redditor claims, “My husband and his parents are all math geniuses and wanted [our son’s] name to include some math reference.”

The couple, who is expecting their first child in a couple of months, have been coming up with names that would refer to something mathematical for the “cute and funny idea,” the Redditor wrote.

However, when the husband shared the name he came up with, the Redditor, who prefers names like Dylan, Jared and Loren, was shocked.

“My husband was like ‘um, yeah. I was thinking Cube.’ Like a Rubik Cube,” the poster wrote. “I thought he was joking but he was serious.”

“I told him that was the stupidest name ever. He told me to think of it as ‘Cute.’ I told him I’d rather name him Sweater before Cube,” the post concluded.

Though the Redditor was asking if they were in the wrong for refusing Cube as a name, other users were quick to dismiss that notion, siding against the husband.

“LOL… who names their kid Cube, what a block head,” one highly upvoted comment read.

“Literally hundreds of famous mathmeticians [sic] to choose from and they choose the Rubik's Cube, which has almost nothing to do with math at all,” another wrote.

“You’d have to travel to the four corners of the world to find a stupider name,” a critic commented.

“Cube is the weirdest name I've ever heard, you’re preventing your kid from a lifetime of bullying,” one wrote.

However, despite the Redditor being vindicated by Internet strangers, the expecting parent shared that the husband has not changed his stance.

“He still wants [the name].”