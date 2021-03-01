Engaged couple discovers they were born next to each other in the hospital

This meet cute starts at the very beginning.

A longtime couple was shocked to discover they were born side-by-side in the same New Jersey hospital 26 years ago.

Courtney Mahnken recently got candid on TikTok, sharing the "craziest coincidence" that had ever happened to her. The Feb. 18 clip has since been viewed over 7.7 million times online.

"When I was 14 years old, I got my first boyfriend. It was the first time my mom was ever meeting one of my boyfriend’s moms, obviously," Mahnken began. "The first thing she says to his mom is ‘Oh my god you look so familiar! Where did you give birth?’"

"Immediately I’m embarrassed, and they start talking about their birthing stories," she remembered. "Well, come to realize, they gave birth next to each other."

"My boyfriend and I are less than 24 hours apart, and my last name starts with "Ma," his starts with "Mo," so not only that, we were next to each other in the baby room. My mom remembered them because he was the ‘big fat baby,’" Mahnken said with a smirk.

"Now he’s 6'5, I’m 5'2 and 12 years later, we're engaged!" she exclaimed.

The bride-to-be has since shared more about the history she shares with fiancé Nick Monguso, explaining that their mothers met at Kimball Hospital (now known as Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus) in Lakewood many moons ago.

In a new interview, Mahnken told South West News Service (SWNS) that she and her beau started dating in their teens and broke up in high school, before reconnecting and attending the same college.

"Nick and I went to elementary school together, but became friendly in middle school in 2008," Mahnken explained. "We broke up in high school, but we always remained in contact and shared a bond throughout."

Before graduation, Mahnken changed course to attend the same university as her man.

"Nick called me in the middle of the night before the last placement test for the university he committed to, so I changed my college plans and went to Rowan University with him," she revealed. "No one knew why I had changed my plans at the time!"

Monguso popped the question in November 2020, and a wedding is planned for June 2022.

Across 11,000 comments on Mahnken's original video, TikTok users were quite struck by the serendipity, and sent the couple their best wishes.

"Universe literally said ‘together forever,’" one user wrote, while another joked they planned to "call the hospital and ask who was born next to me" to track down their soul mate.

"Plot twist – you're soulmates from a past life and reincarnated at the exact same time so you can be together forever," one mused.

"Ah, twin flames," another echoed.