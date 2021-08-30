Expand / Collapse search
Texas couple celebrates their kids leaving the nest in viral photo shoot

Mitch and Betsy Henslee's three kids have all moved out

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
This couple is celebrating their empty home. 

While engagement, wedding and baby shower photos may be getting all the likes on social media, Texas-based Mitch and Betsy Henslee are celebrating being empty nesters – with a photoshoot hilariously honoring their milestone. 

The duo from Beaumont, Texas, were photographed all smiles and popping champagne for festive photos shot outside their home in front of a sign that read "expecting zero kids" and "due date: August 2021" shot by Bee Photography. 

Betsy, 50, an insurance agent and mom of three ages 30, 21 and 18, got the idea to do the photo shoot three years ago on Pinterest when her youngest was still in high school. 

"When I was looking for a photo of poses for a senior shoot for my 21-year-old I found an empty nester photoshoot and I thought, ‘I’m going to do that when my youngest leaves,'" Betsy told FOX News Monday. 

"It was really just meant for us for fun. It’s our personality we like to have fun as a family," she continued, adding that one of her kids shared the photo on social media. 

Betsy got her husband Mitch, 59, in on the shoot with the duo posing with a giant "0" balloon to commemorate their kids had all moved out. Betsy said while the family is very "close-knit" she always empowered her kids to leave home to pursue their education in a new place.

While Betsy says she and her husband are still getting used to living home alone without the kids, the duo have found time to frequent their happy place at Lake Sam Rayburn in Texas.

"Now it’s going through the house and realizing when the house is messy, it’s not them," Betsy quipped. 