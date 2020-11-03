Election 2020: How to keep stress and anxiety from manifesting itself on your skin

Stress surrounding Election Day and the forthcoming results can be exhausting — but you can still look fresh-faced amid the angst.

Celebrity estheticians have seen an uptick in bookings for facials and spa treatments as more clients complain about bad skin, under-eye bags and headaches, perhaps as a result of subconscious jaw clenching or other ailments, as the nation anxiously awaits polling results.

“Stress raises our cortisol levels which in turn creates internal inflammation. We see breakouts, dry patches, red skin, reactive skin and even loss of collagen from this,” New York City-based celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas tells Fox News, adding that she’s noticed people are prioritizing self-care via her namesake spa in Manhattan.

“The spa has been packed with people really feeling like they need care and the human touch,” she added.

It makes sense, considering 68% of Americans say the 2020 presidential election is causing them stress -- 16 percentage points higher than in the 2016 election, according to research reported last month by the American Psychological Association.

If this election cycle is leaving you, too, with a bit of face fatigue, here are some of the best wellness tips for looking your best, even if you’re not feeling it.

Stay bright-eyed

Americans are likely going to wake up tired on Wednesday: 32% of people report typically feeling more tired than usual the day after Election Day, having stayed up later to tune into results, according to a survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. And that can manifest physically in the form of under-eye bags, dark circles and dry skin.

Vargas recommends eye creams that contain sweet potato or caffeine to help reduce puffiness for those waking up with a little extra eye baggage. For an easy at-home remedy, she suggests doing compresses on each eye with cooled chamomile tea bags to soothe the area under the eyes.

And to look a little more bright-eyed, Vargas recommends an eye mask with peptides, hyaluronic acid and chamomile for its soothing elements, leaving you feeling more refreshed.

“I would do an eye mask upon waking up after washing your face and then follow with eye cream. I would stay away from retinol or anything too active if you haven’t gotten enough sleep, as this might make you even more sensitive,” Vargas says.

Vargas also advises against over-imbibing while waiting for election results to pour in — too much alcohol, she says, will dry out skin, further leading to increased puffiness.

“I would drink either a chamomile tea or calcium magnesium drink tonight to relax the muscles and help you fall asleep. Calcium magnesium also helps calm your nerves,” Vargas explains.

Face exercises for subconscious jaw-clenching and teeth-grinding

The majority of dental providers across the country have seen a rise in stress-related jaw-clenching and teeth-grinding, a recent survey found. And facialists have also noticed a number of clients complaining about headaches as a common side effect.

“Most of my clients are reporting that constant headache which they’ve never had before. They’re very worried. They’re really stressed out with the election,” says facialist Thuyen Nguyen, founder of his namesake skincare line Thuyen Skincare. “The subconscious stress comes out at night.”

Nguyen developed FaceXercise, a blood-pumping, skin-toning and sculpting treatment he created using massage techniques to increase circulation as a relaxing, non-invasive way to maintain skin elasticity and firmness. He advises massaging the temporomandibular (TMJ) joint area on the cheekbones of the face for a few minutes before bed to help promote blood flow.

Another way to increase circulation, he says, is by squeezing your shoulders together and holding them in place for five seconds before releasing and repeating the motion a few times to promote blood flow. Back muscles often tense during stressful periods which when can also cause headaches.

Anxiety-relieving eats for better skin

Finally, eating foods to reduce inflammation can also alleviate puffy skin, nutritionists advise.

Certified nutritionist Liana Werner-Gray says: “Turmeric is rich in antioxidants and renowned for being powerfully anti-inflammatory. One of the main reasons turmeric is so highly prized is because it contains the compound curcumin, which is not only anticancer and antidiabetic but also good for the brain."