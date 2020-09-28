Dog's obituary melts hearts on Twitter: 'He was the best boy'

Remembered fur-ever with love.

A South Carolina woman has eulogized her late, great golden Retriever in a moving obituary that is melting hearts on social media.

Sallie Gregory Hammet recently announced the passing of her beloved dog Charlie, who died at age 7 following a five-month battle with lymphoma. The Greenville woman, 30, said the precious pup had been her best pal since she adopted him seven years ago when she was single and living in a new city.

VIDEOS AND PHOTOS OF 'CUTE' ANIMALS CAN REDUCE STRESS, STUDY CLAIMS

“I know it’s cliché but he was my best friend,” Hammett told HuffPost. “He went with me everywhere — work, hiking, trips to Home Depot. He was just a constant source of comfort and companionship and joy. Everyone that knew me knew Charlie and knew how much I loved him.”

Heartbroken in the wake of Charlie’s passing on Sept. 13, Hammett was inspired to honor her darling dog with a heartfelt tribute.

"He was the best boy," Hammett captioned the obit, which has since gone viral on Twitter with over 106,000 likes and 12,000 shares.

Reflecting on their sweet life and times together, the dog mom said the happy-go-lucky pup most enjoyed "walking, stick collecting, swimming, smiling and snoozing" or, in other words, "everything life had to offer,” with the exception of stairs, which he hated.

"Charlie loved the beach, car rides, bananas and socks. Charlie always loved going to his Grandma and Grandpa's house, where he could get treats, chase squirrels and pee everywhere his cousin Captain peed,” she wrote. “Charlie went tailgating, camping, hiking and fishing. He lived the very best life."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Most importantly, Hammett said, Charlie had been her constant companion through "heartache, moves, grief and joy" and was best of all at "unconditional love."

"More than anything else, Charlie loved his mom. He was always there to greet her with some kisses and a firm grip on her arm... he taught everyone he met about loving people, and always seeing the good in people,” she said.

In lieu of flowers, Hammett and her husband, David, asked for well-wishers to shower their pups in “some extra love” in Charlie’s honor.

The author said she planned to publish the sweet piece in her local newspaper but ultimately circulated it online instead, given the pricey cost of getting it printed.

After sharing the homemade obit with family and friends, loves ones urged Hammett to post it on social media – and she was shocked when it went viral.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Condolences poured in from all over, and many others shared touching tributes celebrating their own pups that have passed over the rainbow bridge, too.

“The likes are awesome but the best part has been all of the replies,” Hammett said of the overnight hype.

“Reading about everyone else’s special doggos, and all the people that say they loved Charlie even though they never met him. It’s just been so comforting — it makes me feel less alone and just flooded with love.”

“The response to this has been so overwhelming in the best way. Thank you all for loving Charlie and for sharing all your doggos (keep em coming,)” Hammett wrote in a follow-up post.

“What a special thing for my special boy.”