Doctors warn against 'beezin'' trend as people apply lip balm to eyelids: Why it's dangerous

A popular trend from the 2010s called "beezin'" is apparently getting new buzz since appearing on TikTok, causing doctors to warn of its potential harm.

"Beezers" claim that applying Burt’s Bees lip balm to their eyes does everything from get them high, intensify the effects of alcohol and keep them awake for a full night of partying or studying.

"Yes me and my friend are obsessed with this," one user commented on TikTok video.

"I do it to try and stay awake," another TikToker said.

"This was my gateway drug," another said.

But doctors say it does not do any of those things — and it’s dangerous, especially if the product gets into the eye.

"Anytime someone talks about putting any product that's not specifically made for the eyes or the eyelid near the eye, you're asking for trouble because the eyes and the eyelid are very sensitive parts of the body," Dr. Patrick Harkins, an ophthalmologist in Waco, Texas, told Fox News Digital.

"They react very differently than a lot of other places. So anything that is not specifically formulated for eyelid or eyeball use is probably not a good idea," he added.

Earlier this month, the University of Michigan Hospital released a public warning on its website titled, "Beezin': The dangerous TikTok trend involving Burt’s Bees." There, it's noted that "beezin'" is not only ineffective, but risks are involved.

"If it's on TikTok, don't do it. That's my parting advice." — Patrick Harkins, M.D.

When "beezin'," the ingredient that a person senses is menthol, which has a cooling effect wherever you put it, Harkins said.

"Menthol is in mouthwash, toothpaste and certain ointments and things," Harkins said.

"If you've ever used it, immediately you feel this kind of tingling, cooling effect, which is just a sensation you get when you put it on the skin," he added.

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm contains peppermint oil, according to the product's list of ingredients. The brand's Medicated Moisturizing Lip Balm contains menthol.

It appears that those who are "beezin," have been using the Beeswax Lip Balm on TikTok.

Harkins said that neither menthol nor peppermint is safe to use on eyelid skin, as it can result in infections or worse. Moreover, "beezin'" will not create any actual "high" for people, he noted.

A representative for Burt's Bees told Fox News Digital that its beeswax lip balm product has been around for more than 30 years

"It’s crafted with ingredients from nature like beeswax, coconut oil, and of course peppermint oil – all selected to care for lips," the representative continued. "It may be 100% natural origin, but that doesn't mean it can go on eyes. Burt’s Bees tests all of its products, including the Beeswax Lip Balm to ensure they are safe for their intended use. We recommend that people use our products as directed."

Harkins echoed this – noting that products with menthol or peppermint oil are formulated specifically for certain parts of the body, like the lips, he said.

"When it gets in the eye, it can cause an inflammatory response, which is going to create a red, irritated eye," he said. "It can be treated, but it certainly can be very uncomfortable."

Then there’s the risk of infection, especially with something that could have been used on other parts of the body, according to Harkins.

"Putting a lip balm that's been used on your or someone else's lips on your eye is probably a really bad idea because it’s possible to spread infection that way," Harkins said.

"I would be more worried specifically just about an inflammatory reaction, but that can lead to vision loss, scarring, all kinds of problems."

Harkins’ best advice: "If it's on TikTok, don't do it," he said. "That's my parting advice. I guess that's more of general advice, but medical too."

Fox News Digital reached out to TikTok for comment.