Doctor's viral warning: 'Do not use grill brushes with metal wires'

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
"Do not use grill brushes with metal wires," Martin told her TikTok followers.

VIRAL WARNING - An emergency room doctor has reached millions on TikTok after she warned how a backyard barbecue tool could cause life-threatening injuries. Continue reading...

SECRET TO AGING WELL? - A woman who is 74 years old said she is in the best shape of her life — and has a few tricks for slowing the aging process. Continue reading...

'MOMMY, I DID IT' - An 8-year-old cheerleader from Florida has taken home a first-place trophy after performing solo in a competition when her squad didn't show. Continue reading...

Peyton Thorsby, 8, competed without her squad at her cheerleading competition in Florida — and took home a first-place win.

'SANG HIS LITTLE HEART OUT' - A sweet video shows a five-year-old boy showing love for his late great-grandmother by singing his favorite song, "My Heart Will Go On," at her memorial service. Continue reading...

PLAY BALL! - On this day in history, March 7, 1857, the game of baseball adopts nine players and nine innings as the standard of competition. Continue reading...

Lithographic print (by Frank O Small) shows American baseball player King Kelly (born Michael Joseph Kelly, 1857-1894), foreground, in black, as he steals second base during a game in Boston, late 1880s or early 1890s. 

VALUABLE VINTAGE - The old cookbooks hiding in your attic may be worth some serious cash. A collection expert reveals six reasons why. Continue reading...

GHOST ORCHID BUSTERS - A keen-nosed K-9 in Florida helped wildlife authorities uncover a theft attempt of rare and endangered plants from a state park – including an ultra-rare ghost orchid. Continue reading...

An uncommonly found and endangered 20-year-old ghost orchid blooms for only the second time in the swamp at Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park in Copeland, Florida, on June 29, 2016. Scientists and researchers have been growing the orchids in hopes of reintroducing the endangered species into the wild.

TOP TECH TIP - Are you being watched? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how to keep people from spying on you during a vacation. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! - Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free. Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with games.

