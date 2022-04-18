Deviled eggs with smoked paprika: You'll relish this recipe this spring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's the rare person who doesn't enjoy the delicious chilled treat of deviled eggs, either as an appetizer or as a side dish at parties and gatherings.

But first, a little interesting history about the hard-boiled deviled egg recipe.

Deviled egg recipes appeared as early as the 13th century, when eggs were stuffed with cheese, oils, raisins, saffron and other herbs, according to the North Carolina Egg Association.

This recipe is sure to send taste buds to heaven in this "devilishly" popular dish.

The deviled egg recipe spread throughout 15th-century Europe and landed in America during the 19th century, the South Florida Reporter and others noted. The recipe also varies depending on location, pointed out Ancestral Findings.

In the U.K., the dish is known as deviled eggs, as they are here.

Yet in other parts of the world, they may be known as dressed eggs, eggs mimosa, stuffed eggs — even angel eggs.

AMERICA'S EGG FARMERS WERE KEY TO FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN'S NEW COMMEMORATIVE EGG AND EASTER EGG ROLL

The recipe featured in this article is what many Americans are familiar with today. (Back in 1786, to "devil" a food meant to cook it with a spicy seasoning or over very high heat, according to the Oxford English Dictionary. It was thought that this association grew from the similarly high heat presumed from the depths of hell, The Daily Meal reported.)

This appetizer recipe is made with mayonnaise, spicy mustard and a pinch of smoked paprika that is sure to send taste buds to heaven in this "devilishly" popular dish.

Deviled eggs withstand the test of time and remain a go-to recipe during almost any social gathering. Be sure to keep this recipe handy for your next event.

Ingredients

6 large eggs

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

Pinch of smoked paprika (for dusting)

Sprigs of baby dill (for garnish)

1 tablespoon white vinegar (for your water — read on!)

(Makes 12 servings)

Instructions

1. Place your eggs into a pot of cold water (taking care to cover every egg with water) and bring it to a boil, adding tablespoon of white vinegar (it makes peeling the shells off the eggs easier).

2. Boil the eggs for 13 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare an ice-water bath for your eggs; set aside.

3. Remove eggs from boiling water; add to the ice-water bath until chilled.

4. Once cooled, peel carefully. Slice eggs in half lengthwise; remove yolks and set whites aside.

5. In a bowl, mash the yolks with a fork until smooth.

6. Add mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, black pepper (or red pepper flakes — your choice).

7. Evenly insert the creamy mixture into the cooked egg whites. (Some people use a piping bag to insert the mixture just so. Up to you.)

8. Dust with smoked paprika; add sprig of baby dill for garnish.

9. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

10. Serve on a platter (consider lining it first with a bed of lettuce — your choice).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Take a bite — and enjoy!