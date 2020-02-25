Designer criticized for Kobe Bryant tribute at fashion show featuring helicopters, bedazzled jerseys

Designer Philipp Plein has been criticized on social media for paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during his Milan Fashion Week runway show on Saturday.

During the event’s finale, models walked out in bedazzled basketball jerseys evidently inspired by the Los Angeles Lakers, featuring Bryant’s number, 24, with Plein’s name replacing that of the NBA great and the Lakers logo. Celebrities Jada Pinkett Smith and Olivia Culpo joined the designer on stage, wearing the duds for the show’s conclusion.

The runway was also decorated with pair of golden helicopters — arguably an alarming sight to see, weeks after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

GIORGIO ARMANI CLAIMS WOMEN PUSHED TO BE 'HALF-NAKED' IN FASHION ADS ARE BEING 'RAPED'

Though Twitter users were largely outraged with the German designer’s presentation for his Fall 2020 collection, Plein claims he only ever intended to honor the basketball great and that there is more to the story.

Plein said that the catwalk was planned in November and that it was “too late” to adjust the design before the Feb. 22 show, Page Six Style reports. In addition, the designer said that profits from the limited-edition “Plein 24” capsule collection honoring Bryant (including a $2,070 tank top and $3,150 hoodie) will be donated to the All-Star’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to Plein, the “first $20,000” was given to the foundation the day before the contentious Milan runway show.

“The catwalk setup was already planned and designed in November 2019, way before this tragic accident occurred,” Plein said in a statement shared with Page Six. “This is the reason why they [sic] were gilded helicopters on the runway. I would have clearly removed them if possible, but it was too late to replace them.”

“This tragedy affected myself and all the world deeply and I feel that my fashion show have [sic] been the best moment to express my respect and admiration for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and his family,” the statement went on.

“It is sad to see how something positive and constructive can be misinterpreted by people who obviously want to interpret negatively without even having a reason. As a matter of fact, I am really doing something to help and to support the foundation,” it concluded. “Actions speak louder than words.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Plein’s show also included a fighter jet, boat and cars, making for a “military-meets-decadence air,” the New York Post reported. Rapper Tyga performed and personalities Maye Musk, Cameron Dallas and Gigi Gorgeous also walked the runway.

On Instagram, some of the designer’s fans praised his tribute to Bryant.

“Heroes come and go.....legends live forever. Happy to be able to support with the sales of this capsule the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation,” the designer said, captioning an image of the Milan show finale.

“Nice idea bro,” one user wrote.

“Kobe forever!” another echoed.

A spokesperson for Plein’s brand was not immediately available to offer further comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, a legion of 20,000 mourners – from devoted fans to the greatest living legends of the NBA – celebrated the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at a public memorial at the Staples Center, the arena revered as “the house that Kobe built,” in downtown Los Angeles.

The public service was held almost one month after a helicopter crashed into a foggy hillside in Calabasas, killing Bryant, Gianna and seven others on board on Jan. 26.

A private funeral was held for the Bryants in Orange County on Feb. 7.

Fox News’ Stephen Sorace and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.