On this day in history, FDR's effort to pack the Supreme Court failed badly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s effort to pack the Supreme Court with as many as six new justices was rejected by the Democrat-controlled Senate on this day in American history 85 years ago — July 22, 1937.

FDR was buoyed by a huge victory over Republican challenger and Kansas Gov. Alf Landon in the 1936 presidential election.

He captured 46 of 48 states and 60.8% of the popular vote to earn a second term in office.

D-DAY 78 YEARS LATER: HOW FDR'S POWERFUL PRAYER UNITED AMERICANS

Roosevelt hoped to use the mandate from the American people to expand the Supreme Court with justices favorable to his reforms after the judicial branch struck down as unconstitutional several of his New Deal initiatives.

He lobbied for the Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937 in a March speech to the nation, one of his famous "fireside chats."

The then-president alleged that the Supreme Court was overwhelmed — and that it declined to hear 87 percent of the cases brought before it by private litigants.

SUPREME COURT ABORTION RULING WILL BOOST LEFT'S COURT-PACKING PUSH

FDR's plan ran into a stone wall of bipartisan opposition.

Chief Justice Charles Evan Hughes flatly refuted the president’s claims that the court was overwhelmed.

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO HONORS THE MEMORY OF 200,000 FALLEN WAR HEROES

And Sen. Henry F. Ashurst, D-Ariz., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, delayed hearings on the bill.

The Senate in 1937 was comprised of 76 Democrats and just 16 Republicans.

Yet it flatly rejected Roosevelt's plan, shooting down the Judicial Procedures Reform Bill by a 70-20 vote on July 22.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill was sent back to committee, where the language calling to pack the court was removed.