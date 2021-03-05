Dating coach claims you can still 'flirt with your eyes' in a face mask

The eyes are the window to the soul, especially when paired with a face mask.

A dating coach has claimed there’s a whopping twelve ways to flirt — even despite the common PPE — revealing how to make eyes at your special someone.

Jean Smith, a social and cultural anthropologist in London, has shared her tips and tricks for batting eyes and flashing lashes in a recent interview.

"It might seem frustrating that we can only see a small part of someone’s face these days, but do not be disheartened," Smith told with South West News Service (SWNS.) "The eyes are the most powerful source of attraction, which is why they have been the subject of numerous quotes and poems over the ages. My favorite is, ‘We try to hide our feelings but we forgot that our eyes speak’."

To that end, a recent Vision Direct study of 2,000 adults in England found that 61% feel it’s hard tell if someone is smiling at them through a face mask. What’s more, 44% say they now overexaggerate with their eyes while wearing a mask to communicate effectively, per SWNS.

Smith said the best ways to flirt with the eyes over a face mask are the "Mona Lisa" (a subtle smirk), "side glance," (looking back seductively), "baby doll eyes" (making the eyes wider), and "intense eyes" (purposely locking eyes with another).

In other tricks, "the wink," "eyebrow raise" and "clear contact" were recommended moves. Others included the "count to three" (holding eye contact for three seconds) or the more forward "three is the magic number" (looking at someone in quick succession three times), which could make your feelings even clearer, Smith suggested.

For the bold (and unafraid of cliché), Smith said romantics could try their luck with an "up and down" glance-over, or try "looking away and back" to blatantly check their crush out.

If you're looking for love, you may want to start practicing these tips, too. As Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said, it was "possible" Americans may need to wear face masks in 2022.