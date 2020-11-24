New dating app for bald people aims to help destigmatize hair loss

Love is blind — and bald too, thanks to an app catering to singles with hair loss.

Bald Dating, a new matchmaking site that launched Monday, is aiming to make it easier for singles with hair loss to find “the one” without focusing on hair follicles. The website is being promoted using the tagline “heads & personalities shine."

“Being bald can be very hard for some people and they lose their self-confidence. Bald Dating was created to show that being bald doesn’t matter,” the website describes. “There are many people who don’t mind you being bald and there are even others who prefer it.”

Those looking to join the app should be bald or open to dating someone who is. Like other dating apps, Bald Dating has a “like” button that allows users to connect and begin messaging.

Bald Dating is the brainchild of U.K.-based David Minns, 47, who is bald and a self-proclaimed “niche dating man,” according to the website. Minns says he created the platform in response to what he calls “hatfishing,” where men ashamed of being bald hide under a hat in dating profile pictures.

SINGLE IN CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE: VIDEO CHAT REPLACES DINNER AND A MOVIE

"Being bald and a dating entrepreneur, I had to act. Bald Dating was created to give men and women the confidence to focus on dating and not hairlines," Minns told Fox in an email Tuesday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The platform has already amassed 1,000 new users since launching on Monday, Minns said. The Bald Dating app — available globally — is also currently free to use, although Minns says there will eventually be an $8-per-month fee, starting in the coming months.

While the app is open to anyone, Minns says users between the ages of 30 and 40 have shown a particular interest in the niche dating app.