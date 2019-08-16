The Daily Spike: Spike's first week at doggy college

Last week was RUFF!

I said goodbye to my best friend, and the best boy ever, Spike. Several hundred people attended the Canine Companions for Independence graduation ceremony. Watching the graduates receive their new service dogs from their puppy raisers was something I will always hold close in my heart. The puppy raisers, who just got to see their dog again after advanced training, then hand over the leash to the graduate who needs them. It was beyond memorable.

What made the day even more special is that so many of my friends came to the ceremony, including Tyrus. He handed out diplomas to all the puppy raisers like myself whose dogs matriculated into college. He and I made a no-eye-contact-pact so we wouldn’t tear up more than we already had. Canine Companions even gave Tyrus his own personal box of “Tyrus’ tissues” and there were barely any left at the end of the day.

I was truly lucky to have Tyrus by my side for one of the toughest moments in my life. Let me tell you, Tyrus has the best shoulder to cry on.

Even though Spike has gone off to college, I’ll get updates on his progress. And the first thing Canine Companions told me — so far, so good!

The first few weeks at puppy college are spent doing extensive medical and temperament testing. Canine Companions relies on the services of local veterinarians who volunteer their time out at the Northeast Region Headquarters on Long Island, checking over each one of the 29 dogs who matriculated last week.

Dr. Michael Russo, staff veterinarian of the VCA Animal Hospitals of East Norwich, N.Y., volunteers to examine all the dogs, making sure there are no hip or elbow dysplasia or other joint abnormalities that would interfere with the dog’s ability to lead a long, healthy working life. Canine Companions is a world leader in canine genetics, and has bred 95 percent of the hip dysplasia out of their dogs.

On Wednesday, Spike received a complete cardiology exam from Dr. George Kramer from Atlantic Coast Veterinary Specialists in Bohemia, NY which he passed with flying colors. That’s my boy! Dr. Kramer listened to Spike’s heart for any signs of a murmur. Then the fun part – Spike plays with the kennel staff and instructors in order to elevate his heart rate – and Dr. Kramer listens again.

We already knew Spike has a great heart, but this just confirms what all of his fans have known all along!

On Thursday, Spike was introduced to the all-important temperament testing. These are tests to help ensure that Spike’s personality is a great fit for the Canine Companions program. According to Canine Companions Northeast Program Manager Ellen Torop, temperament tests will measure the dog’s natural responses to stimuli in his environment. She says it’s a tool designed to predict a dog’s behavior in similar situations.

“During the testing, the dogs are exposed to a variety of scenarios and the dog’s responses are recorded," she explained. "They even introduced Spike to a toy dog. The test looks for his reaction to the novelty, and records not only his immediate reaction, but his reliance on his handler for confidence as well.”

We’ll be following Spike with his instructor Kim Furino as she introduces him to the new commands that will help him reach his true calling — to serve a child, adult or veteran with a disability. So while it’s been sad to not have Spike by side 24/7 anymore, it is really cool hearing about everything he is learning from Kim and the Canine Companions staff. Good boy, Spike!