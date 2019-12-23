Dad trolls baby with 'worst Christmas gift ever,' gets shocking response

This kid is great at receiving gifts.

A young father wanted to see what would happen if he gave his baby daughter “the worst” Christmas present he could think of. Amazingly, instead of tears, the toddler girl responded in a truly remarkable way.

Twitter user LGNDFRVER, identified as Justice Mojica by USA Today, recently posted footage of his daughter opening her gift. He captioned the footage, “I tried giving my daughter the worst X-mas gift ever and I didn’t expect this reaction.”

Apparently, Mojica decided that a banana was the "worst" Christmas gift. Surprisingly, his daughter disagreed, and based on her reaction, a banana might be the best Christmas present ever.

Twitter users were equally thrilled with the little girl's response to receiving the fruit.

One user responded, “When I was a little kid, about her age I guess, I loved bananas so much that my parents put them in my stocking from Santa. And it was wonderful. This is so cute.”

Another user shared a similar experience, writing, “My dad did the same with oranges! He still does.”

One user took a more philosophical approach, writing, “The mind of every little child is priceless and beautiful. Don't know how creation fits this in them, they just know how to model happiness. Happiness is free and it is everything. No matter what, always find happiness in whatever you have, till you get whatever you need.”

“But that kid’s gratitude and excitement is the greatest gift we can ask for!” wrote another user.

Apparently, this reaction isn’t all that uncommon, as one father wrote, “One of the surprises of fatherhood for me is kids don't actually like toys, they just like opening presents.”

Of course, one user pointed out that bananas have made headlines lately, writing, "The world had a similar reaction to this banana," along with a picture of a banana duct-taped to a wall, referencing the famous Art Basel display that sold for $120,000.