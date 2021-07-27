Couple reunited with wedding ring lost at sea after metal detectorist finds it weeks later

A wedding ring that was lost at sea found its owner.

A British couple celebrating their anniversary received a miraculous gift when Jenny Urquhart, 45, found her wedding ring that fell off while she was surfing in May, SWNS reported.

"I realized I still had both my engagement and wedding rings on," Urquhart told SWNS.

"I tried to take them off and managed to get my engagement ring in the pocket, but my wedding ring missed and went to the bottom of the sea …I just thought, ‘That’s it, it’s going to be swallowed by a big fish.’"

Urquhart made a drawing of the white gold ring and reportedly went door-to-door to cafes and shops along the beach she lost her ring at asking anyone to contact her if they find it. She also posted the drawing on social media with the same plea.

Then, 11 weeks later, a metal detectorist reportedly reached out after seeing her post, according to SWNS.

Urquhart heard back from a man named Mark saying he discovered the ring on the beach after seeing her sketch. Serendipitously, the discovery happened to be on the couple's 17th wedding anniversary.

"It’s not a terribly valuable ring – but losing it was gutting, really. I'm just so grateful," Urquhart told SWNS.