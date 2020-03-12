Friends throw 'coronavirus party' with face masks, 'Quarantini' drinks, Pandemic game

Some New Jersey residents recently attempted to lighten the tension surrounding the coronavirus crisis by having a party.

The group of neighbors recently gathered for the coronavirus-themed fête, complete with face masks, “Quarantini” cocktails, Corona beers and the board game Pandemic.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a woman named Alexandra and her husband threw the themed bash for eight neighbors in Jersey City on Sunday. The hostess said she organized the get-together as a "lighthearted" way to help cope with the stresses caused by the outbreak as the virus continues to spread, South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

“We love to have fun with themes and we had a great time,” Alexandra, 31, said.

“I came up with the idea last week. We had a great time and were just having a laugh," she added. “It was lighthearted and we only did it to have a good time."

Alexandra outlined the activities she had planned for the party, all of which were appropriately coronavirus-themed.

“We dressed up in hazmat suits, gloves and glasses and played the Pandemic board game,” Alexandra continued. “We all took on different roles and worked against the board to stop a virus from spreading around the world.”

The hostess and her spouse, 35, went all-out for the event, putting “caution tape” on the door, providing guests with face masks and shoe covers upon entry, and imbibing Corona beers and “Quarantini” cocktails.

Alexandra emphasized that the party was not intended to offend and that the group was simply interested in “having a good time”.