During coronavirus pandemic, 72 percent of Americans agree that shopping is mood-booster: study

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

You’re hardly alone if you’ve found yourself spending more impulsively during the coronavirus pandemic, a new report claims, as 72 percent of Americans polled agreed that shopping has become a surefire mood-booster during these trying times.

In a survey of 2,000 Americans conducted last month, OnePoll and shopping site Slickdeals asked participants how their shopping habits have changed since the COVID-19 outbreak began, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports. According to the findings, respondents admitted to dropping about 18 percent on retail therapy each month amid the coronavirus crisis, spending about $182.98 on impulse buys. Comparatively, folks claimed they were spending $155.03 superfluously in January, before the pandemic began.

IS ONE WORKOUT BETTER THAN MULTIPLE, SHORTER WORKOUTS WHILE YOU'RE STUCK AT HOME?

In terms of big-ticket items, most participants said they spent about $156.53 on something special, while 27 percent polled forked over even more, buying a big purchase that cost over $200.

Whether or not these shopping sprees are good for the wallet, people said they’re lifting spirits. In the report, 72 percent of respondents said that impulse shopping during the pandemic has positively affected their mood.

What’s more, some have justified this spending as savvy shopping – 52 percent of those polled said they’re inclined to spend when they’re seizing a deal, instead of buying at a set retail price.

“In these uncertain times, consumers are looking to stretch their dollars even further, and impulse purchasing can actually serve as a tool to do so,” Josh Meyers, CEO of Slickdeals CEO, told SWNS. “While someone may not plan to buy laundry detergent or groceries on a given day, stocking up on these everyday items when there’s a great deal available can help your budget.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“As such, impulse spending can be associated with saving money in the long-run as opposed to being wasteful.”

In a larger sense, some respondents said that the pandemic has pushed them to try shopping in new ways. Forty-six percent said they have recently ordered groceries online for the first time, while 35 percent claimed they tried a new restaurant delivery app. For entertainment, 47 percent said they’ve tried a new streaming service as well.

Once the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus is no longer considered a worldwide threat, consumer shopping habits may be changed forever. According to the poll, 71 percent of participants said they plan to continue to keep online shopping as much as they have been during quarantine, even after stay-at-home orders are lifted. Read on for the top retail therapy purchases of the pandemic, per the report.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Top impulse buys:

Cleaning supplies – 42 percent

Hand sanitizer – 38 percent

Toilet paper – 35 percent

Hand soap – 32 percent

Canned food – 31 percent

Dish detergent – 30 percent

Clothing – 22 percent

A special treat – 21 percent

Video games – 20 percent

Home improvement – 18 percent

Headphones – 18 percent

Video game console – 17 percent

Books – 17 percent

Shoes – 17 percent

School supplies – 16 percent