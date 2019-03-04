Cop dubbed ‘officer hottie’ goes viral after posting picture reminding people not to drink and drive

People are going crazy over this Facebook photo of a hot cop from Western Australia.

In the interest of raising awareness about random breath testing and safe driving, Western Australian Police shared a photo of Senior Constable Paul Ellison holding breathalysers, smising and flexing his muscles by the coast.

“We hope you had a fantastic long weekend WA,” the Facebook post read.

“Just remember, you still need to drive home! We’re out and about across the state.”

But the women — and some men — in the comments were distracted by the Senior Constables’ huge smile and manicured beard.

Some noticed his lack of wedding ring, while others were keen on his other physical attributes, like, you know, his bulging biceps.

People quickly started saying they were going to be hitting the road tonight, some joking they were going to be drinking or committing crimes so they could be handcuffed by the officer.

Others from out of state joked they would cross the Nullarbor for the officer.

Vee Lepp wrote, "thanks for the reminder officer hottie :)"

Betty Foster on Facebook, "I’ve been drinking all night and I’ll be on Koombana Bay Road in about 15 minutes. Bring handcuffs 😂"

Sharnae Kahlia: "Suddenly every female is having a drink and jumping into the car and hoping she sees this man 😍😂😂😂"

Nikki Murrell: "heading over from Qld now #pleasebethere#200kmacrossnullarbour"

Emma Lee: "I speak on behalf of all the women of Western Australia- please do not ever put your guns away officer 👮‍♂️💪🏻"

Pam Schultz: "😍😍🤤😍😍 it was me Officer, I did it!"

Sally Ronaldson: "Fantastic view, and the beach looks nice too! 😀"

Some said the officer was so good looking he made them question their sexuality.

Nick Snith wrote, "I think I might go question my sexuality. That is a handsome man."

Tine Kent: "Jess I actually hope that the officer in the photo reads these comments and has a better day after seeing how hot everyone thinks he is 😋😅"

The post has attracted over 2000 comments and been shared over 500 times.

The Constable said he was flattered by the attention but happier that the viral post had brought attention to road safety, according to Perth Now.

This article originally appeared on news.com.au