Company offers 'paw-ternity' leave, $300 toward pet-adoption fees to its employees

What a pawsome deal.

A Texas insurance firm is appealing to its animal-loving employees with an incredible new benefit — a massive stipend to adopt a new pet.

The Zebra, which bills itself as the “nation’s leading insurance comparison site,” will cover “$300 annually for employees welcoming a new cat or dog into their family,” per the site. In addition to footing the bill for Fido’s fur-ever home, the company encourages its workers to use the Zebra’s “pawternity” leave policy “to get acquainted with their new pet.”

“I know this kind of companionship can make a huge difference in quality of life,” said Zebra CEO Keith Melnick. He devised the benefit to help employees feel less lonely while working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

And it seems the policy’s paying dividends with the firm’s fur friends.

“It feels really nice to be supported by my company to help start a family in the way I can right now,” said Maribeliz Ortiz, Zebra’s quality-assurance coordinator, who used the benefit to adopt a miniature long-haired dachshund named Niko.

Meanwhile, the stipend allowed senior manager Dan Kujanek to fulfill his dream of owning a second dog by rescuing Romy, a shepherd mix, from a local shelter.

Let’s just hope they don’t spoil their pets too much lest they experience separation anxiety when the lockdown lifts.