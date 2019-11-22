Colorblind student gets to see color for the first time in touching video

A viral video of a young student getting the chance to see the world in color for the first time is warming the hearts of the internet.

The video, posted on Twitter by the boy’s brother Ben Jones, shows the colorblind student, Jonathan Jones, sitting in a classroom during a course about the visual deficit.

The school principal, who is also colorblind, is instructing the class of students before he hands Jonathan a pair of glasses.

“They’re all yours,” the principal said.

Within seconds, Jonathan is able to see the room in color. He immediately grins from ear to ear, and moments later, he begins to cry tears of joy.

The emotional moment compels the principal to give Jonathan a hug. He is also embraced by his mom, on hand to witness the first-time experience.

Jonathan then walks over to a periodic table of elements and other colored demonstrations on the wall to take in their beauty.

Turns out the glasses that Jonathan borrowed are pretty costly – upward of $350.

After the video’s viral popularity online, Jonathan’s mother created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to get him a pair.

“After posting a video on social media of Jonathan seeing color for the first time, we have been overwhelmed by how many kind, generous people have wanted to help him get a pair of his own color blind glasses,” his mother, Carole Walter Jones, wrote.

“We will use these funds to purchase his own pair and donate any additional funds to a foundation who purchases color blind glasses for those who can't afford them.

“Thank you all for your love and compassion. We are overwhelmed and encouraged to know there are so many amazing people in this world who would help a young man they have never met.”

The Jones family successfully hit that $350 goal and then some. In total, the fundraiser earned over $6,700.

“Let every kid see the world like this! Great story, repeat it with other kids,” one donor commented.

“Grateful to be able to give a small donation to help give kids the ability to see the beautiful colors that we all take for granted!” another donor posted.