Civil engineer lifts bridge to maximum height, proposes to girlfriend

This bridge is connecting more than just landmasses.

A civil engineer picked the perfect place to get down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, who also happens to be a civil engineer: Memorial Bridge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation shared the happy news on its Facebook page, where it posted pictures of the happy couple, Dan and Julia, together on the bridge as it was raised to its highest level. According to them, “love was in the air. Really, really high up in the air this weekend [at] New Hampshire DOT when Memorial Bridge hosted a very surprised guest.”

The post continues to explain that Dan and Julia met as civil engineering students at the University of New Hampshire’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

“They both share a love of our beautiful Memorial Bridge and each worked on various projects: the Living Bridge Project and the Harbor Walk during their time at UNH and post-graduation,” the post continues. “NHDOT was happy to host this very special surprise as a part of our on-going bridge maintenance operations. We are also pleased to announce: She said YES.”

The NHDOT concluded by offering the couple their best wishes.

“This is not something we typically do, but through the description of the work they did at UNH and the work that (Julia) has done, DOT approved the request as long it could be tied to normal bridge maintenance operations,” Eileen Meaney, communications officer for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation told the Boston Globe. “They were super cute, and we wish them the best.”