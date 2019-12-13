Christmas wish granted for woman, 89, surprised by stripper with 'large chest and big biceps'

It’s truly been the most wonderful time of the year for one elderly resident at a nursing home in England, as her Christmas wish came true earlier this month when she was surprised by a male stripper with a “large chest and big biceps."

An 89-year-old woman identified as Joan placed her unique request on the wishing tree at her Glastonbury Court care home in Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk. Eschewing traditional gifts like a beach trip or afternoon tea, the octogenarian pined for something a bit naughtier — a hunky exotic dancer dressed as a firefighter, BBC reported.

Determined to make her dream come true, Glastonbury Court staffers arranged for an oiled-up stripper to visit Joan and her pal Pauline, 84. To the women’s delight, the brawny dancer stripped down from a faux first-responder outfit into his underwear, swinging his belt around in a spirited performance.

Though some other residents giggled throughout the show, Joan was reportedly mesmerized.

"I thought that he was amazing — I wish he could visit us every day,” she said, per the East Anglian Daily Times. “He made me feel like I was young again, I loved every second."

Nursing home manager Sharlene Van Tonder echoed that it was important to make every day different and special for the residents, especially during the holidays.

"Most people expect life in a care home to be a certain way, with residents watching television and doing a bit of knitting,” Van Tonder said. "Here at Glastonbury Court, our ethos is about helping people to enjoy more independent and fulfilling lives in the way they want to, and we're keen to ensure that there are no limitations so that every day can be different and fun.

"It's fair to say this isn't the typical kind of visitor we have at the home - but based on the response, he was one of the most popular,” she added.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Glastonbury Court has previously been praised for fostering a "positive, open and inclusive culture" and a "warm and welcoming" atmosphere.