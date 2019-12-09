Christmas gifts are used to send 'passive-aggressive' messages, survey finds

Americans are very generous with their passive-aggressiveness.

A new survey reveals that Americans plan on using the holidays to send someone in their life a message via a passive-aggressive gift. So, if you smell bad, get ready to find out about it on Christmas day.

The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BAKblade, a body grooming company, asked 2,000 Americans about Christmas gifts, according to South West News Service, a British news agency. What they found was that many people give “take-the-hint” gifts.

For example, if someone smells bad, someone might give them a “take-the-hint” gift of deodorant or cologne. Or, if they have bad breath, they might get a fancy toothbrush (or, even a non-fancy one, depending on how bad their breath is).

According to the survey, grooming products are commonly given, along with self-help books.

Men are more likely to give a “take-the-hint” gift, with 26 percent saying that they planned on sending a message this way, while only 17 percent of women said they’d give this type of gift.

The survey also revealed that only 56 percent of Americans are worried about giving the “perfect gift,” while 46 percent are worried about giving a gift that makes them look cheap.

Other popular such gifts are cookbooks, exercise equipment, cleaning supplies, gym memberships and alarm clocks.

Fortunately, a majority of Americans responded to the survey by saying that they’d like to receive something “practical” for Christmas. So, even though a gift may be passive-aggressive, it’s likely the recipient will still appreciate it.