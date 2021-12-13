Christmas decoration safety is top concern for Americans this holiday season

Decorating the house for the holidays is a tradition that many families across America participate in. While people decorate in a wide variety of different ways, a new survey reveals that many people in the United States follow the same sorts of patterns.

For example, a lot of households across the country take a safety-first approach to decorating.

The survey was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Canvaspop, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. According to the results, nearly half of the respondents (44%) said that decorating the house causes them to worry about safety, especially when young children or pets are involved.

Concerns over safety have led people away from using decorations like fake snow and tinsel (which may be flammable and or a choking hazard), with many households simply preferring electric lights.

A spokesperson for Canvaspop told SWNS, "Safety-proofing one’s home for the holidays is simpler than most people think. Opt for wall decor that can easily be hung out of reach of children or pets, while being enjoyed by the whole family."

The survey, which included 2,000 U.S. residents, also revealed that while people tend to decorate their entire houses, most of the holiday decorating budget tends to be spent on the tree. Once the tree is decorated, people tend to focus on decorating doors and windows next.

On average, people reported spending about $213 on decorations every year.

Also, while most people agree that decorations should be taken down by the end of January, many people also don’t want to be the first house on the block remove its decorations.