Central California fire department welcomes 14 babies in one year: 'Baby fever'

The Visalia Fire Department says it was struck by 'a wave of baby fever' over the past 12 months

Stepheny Price
Published
The Visalia Fire Department in California said it has "baby fever" after over a dozen babies were born to fire personnel over the past year.

In a Father's Day post on Sunday, the department said its firefighters have welcomed 14 babies into their families – the most ever born to VFD members in one year.

"Family is incredibly important to us, and this blessing is a true testament to the joy and strength of our firefighting community," the department wrote on Facebook.

Visalia Fire personnel pose with babies

The Visalia Fire Department said it was struck by "a wave of baby fever" over the past 12 months. (Visalia Fire Department)

Thirteen of the new arrivals gathered with their fathers to pose for a heartwarming photo the department used to celebrate Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day! May you always come home to those precious faces. God bless you and thank you for all you do!" a user commented.

'Baby Fever' at Visalia Fire Department

Visalia firefighters have welcomed 14 babies into their families over the past 12 months – the most ever born to VFD members in one year. (Visalia Fire Department)

Other commenters on Facebook poked fun at the department and its large group of new arrivals.

"Wow!! What’s in the water over there??!!" one user wrote.

Visalia firefighters talking to children

More family pictures and a short video including many VFD families were posted by the department to celebrate Father's Day on Sunday. (Visalia Fire Department)

The department posted more images and a video of fire personnel with their families to celebrate the holiday.

"Baby Fever at VFD! From our VFD family to yours, Happy Father’s Day!" the department exclaimed. 