Central California fire department welcomes 14 babies in one year: 'Baby fever'

The Visalia Fire Department in California said it has "baby fever" after over a dozen babies were born to fire personnel over the past year.

In a Father's Day post on Sunday, the department said its firefighters have welcomed 14 babies into their families – the most ever born to VFD members in one year.

"Family is incredibly important to us, and this blessing is a true testament to the joy and strength of our firefighting community," the department wrote on Facebook.

KATE MIDDLETON SHARES TRIBUTE TO PRINCE WILLIAM ON FATHER'S DAY

Thirteen of the new arrivals gathered with their fathers to pose for a heartwarming photo the department used to celebrate Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day! May you always come home to those precious faces. God bless you and thank you for all you do!" a user commented.

BIBLE PROVIDES KEY LESSONS THIS FATHER'S DAY, SAYS MISSOURI PASTOR, A DAD OF FIVE

Other commenters on Facebook poked fun at the department and its large group of new arrivals.

"Wow!! What’s in the water over there??!!" one user wrote.

The department posted more images and a video of fire personnel with their families to celebrate the holiday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Baby Fever at VFD! From our VFD family to yours, Happy Father’s Day!" the department exclaimed.