CDC 'COVID-19 by County' tool helps you look up guidelines by local areas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that face masks might be optional for Americans who are in areas where COVID-19 infections are a "low" or "medium" risk.

Knowing which areas have a "community level risk" can be a challenge for commuters and domestic travelers, but the CDC has launched an online COVID-19 by County tool that aims to help people keep track of coronavirus infection data and determine local health and safety guidelines, and prevention methods.

"Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area," the CDC wrote about its tool. "Take precautions to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area."

CDC LOOSENS COVID-19 INDOOR MASK GUIDANCE, INCLUDING FOR SCHOOLS

The tool has a COVID-19 County Check section where users can enter a state and county to find current community level risks.

When an area is entered into the county checker, the web page returns a community level risk level that either says "low," "medium" or "high," and makes recommendations like staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, getting tested if a person shows symptoms of the respiratory virus and taking precautions if a person is immunocompromised.

HAWAII LAST STATE TO HOLD OUT ON LIFTING MASK MANDATE AS COVID CASES CONTINUE TO FALL

The CDC’s masking recommendations vary for each community level risk.

"People may choose to mask at any time," the CDC’s COVID-19 County Check says about counties that are found to have a low risk. "People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask."

For counties that are found to have a medium risk, the CDC’s COVID-19 County Check says, "If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions."

Counties that are found to have a high risk, the CDC’s COVID-19 County Check says, "Wear a mask indoors in public."

CDC GUIDANCE FOR CRUISE SHIPS NOW OPTIONAL

Travelers can also take a look at COVID-19 community level risks across the country with the CDC’s national map, which shows each county’s risk level expressed in green (low), yellow (medium), orange (high) and white (N/A) markers. The map is also accompanied by a state and county data table that breaks down each area’s community level risks.

The CDC’s COVID-19 by County tool was last updated on Friday, Feb. 25. It’s launch follows shortly after the health agency announced that Americans can ease up on wearing masks in public indoor spaces in areas where hospitals aren’t under strain, if they wish.

While the CDC says people can choose to wear or not wear a mask in low or medium risk areas, masks are still mandatory on public transportation and government property for the time being, which includes airports, planes, trains and buses.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The federal mask mandate for interstate transportation will be in effect until March 18. It’s not immediately clear if the mandate will be extended.

In the meantime, travelers can look toward the CDC’s COVID-19 by County tool for guidance when they’re not traveling on public transportation or to private properties that may have their own mask recommendations.

"These [COVID-19 Community Level] categories help individuals assess what impacts COVID-19 is having on their community so that they can decide if they need to take extra precautions, including masking based on their location, their health status, and their risk tolerance," said Dr. Greta Massetti from the CDC’s COVID 19 Incident Management Team on Friday, during a press briefing.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

To learn more about the COVID-19 by County tool, you can visit the CDC’s website.