Cat adopted after walking 12 miles back to family who then tried to have him euthanized

All he wanted to do was go home — and all his family wanted to do was get rid of him.

Putting one paw in front of the other, Toby the cat managed to walk 12 miles back to where his old owners lived after being given away to another household last month.

When he got there, the North Carolina kitty was “met with heartbreak.”

“The family he thought had loved him took him to a shelter and asked staff to euthanize him,” explained the SPCA of Wake County on Facebook.

“The shelter called us at the SPCA to ask if we could take him in and help him find a new family,” they wrote. “Of course we said YES!”

The SPCA announced this week that Toby was adopted by a “cat-savvy mom” who can now show him “what a loving family is really like.”

“Toby was adopted on Friday the 13th! His lucky day indeed,” officials said. “He was discarded by his first family and now truly has a forever home.”

The SPCA has been using Toby’s story to promote an upcoming event known as “Woofstock” — which is coupled with their 2018 Dog Walk.

“If he is willing to walk 12 miles to save his life, will you walk ONE to save thousands of animals like Toby?” officials wrote on Facebook. “Sign-up today.”

While most people have been sharing the SPCA’s posts out of the kindness of their hearts, many are out for blood — and are urging local authorities to do something about the family that ditched poor Toby.

“I am so disgusted by what those so-called owners did to this sweet boy!” wrote one Facebook user. “I am desperately searching for one of [my] fur babies who has gone missing, yet these people wanted this poor baby to be euthanized! They should be euthanized!”

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.