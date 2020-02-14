California veteran, 104, gets 200,000 Valentine's Day cards

Happy Valentine’s Day, Major White.

A 104-year-old Marine Corps veteran who served in World War II said he’s “floored” to have received over 200,000 Valentine’s cards from all over the world for his growing collection of keepsakes.

Last month, a friend of Maj. Bill White launched a social media campaign dubbed “Operation Valentine” to collect Valentine’s Day cards for the centenarian veteran.

White resides at an assisted living facility in Stockton, Calif. and cites scrapbooking as a favorite hobby. Along with his many military medals – including a Purple Heart awarded for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945 – White enjoys keeping his scrapbooks and mementos organized, Fox 40 reports.

This year, the spirited vet hoped to grow his collection of keepsakes with 100 Valentine’s Day cards in honor of his 100 years, and was astonished to receive hundreds of thousands of love letters, Reuters reports.

On Wednesday night, White told host Martha MacCallum on “The Story” that well-wishers sent over 200,000 cards ahead of Feb. 14.

“It just floored me, this is something that has never happened to me before in my life, and I doubt this will ever happen again!" he joked.

White reportedly has received so much mail that his family has had recruited volunteers to help open the letters and read them, per Reuters.

Though Cupid’s bow certainly struck the veteran with the holiday spirit this year, White revealed he’s never celebrated Valentine’s Day in such a big way before, even when his wife of 42 years was still alive.

“It’s something I’ve never heard of or seen. All of a sudden here, like a ton of bricks. I’m sort of speechless,” he said of the outpour of love.

Valentine’s Day cards for Maj. White can be sent to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207