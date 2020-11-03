Expand / Collapse search
Car crashes through New Jersey restaurant, forces business to temporarily close

Latin American Restaurant hopes to return 'stronger than before'

By James Leggate | Fox News
A family restaurant in New Jersey was forced to temporarily close after a car crashed through its front wall on Friday.

Latin American Restaurant in Boonton shared photos of the aftermath on its Facebook page. A white SUV is sitting in its dining room, its front crumpled and the building’s front window smashed.

“We’re thankful that our family and staff are okay and we thank the first responders who came to help right away,” the restaurant shared in the post.

Latin American also wrote that it plans reopen when it can.

“We hope to be back in business stronger than before," they wrote. "We appreciate all of your support during these difficult times.”

Commenters on the Facebook post wished the restaurant’s staff well.

“Glad you’re all safe,” one commenter wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, but the restaurant is located on a T-intersection at the bottom of a large hill.