Canadian woman’s text to the wrong number brings a kind stranger to family wake

An accidental text to the wrong number brought a little levity to a difficult day for one Canadian family, resulting in a kind-hearted college student driving 30 minutes away to attend a wake for someone she never met – with a fruit bowl in hand.

On September 17, Leena Ali received a text from an unknown number that she soon learned belonged to a woman named Dawn Burke, who was looking for her nephew, Quentin, the Toronto Star reports.

“Hey. Is this Quentin?” Burke asked, to which Ali played along.

“Ok... its auntie Dawn! Just to let you know Auntie Debbie's celebration of life will be Friday between 1 and 4,” giving details about the Niagara Falls, Ontario event.

BRIDEZILLA MOCKED AFTER STRICT WEDDING RULES GO VIRAL

“I'm just playin this isn't Quentin. [You] got the wrong number auntie Dawn. But can I come celebrate auntie Debbie's celebration of life [with you] guys?” the Brock University student replied.

Moved by the gesture, Burke said yes.

On September 28, Ali prepared a fruit bowl, hopped in the car with her childhood friend, Yasmin, and drove 30 minutes away to Debbie Celar’s wake, the Star reports.

Walking into a “sea of confused faces” of around 400 people she had never met, Ali sought out Burke, who was thrilled to discover that the unexpected guest had ultimately made it.

“I showed her the fruit bowl. And she freaked out and got all excited,” the collegian told the Star.

According to the outlet, Celar was the matriarch of a large family, leaving behind 50 immediate family members and 13 grandkids. Known for her welcoming, warm personality, some family members even said that Ali reminded her of Celar.

In the days since, the story has gone viral on Twitter, with over 5,500 likes and more than 1,270 shares. Many found it to be hilarious, heartwarming and sweet that Ali went the extra mile to show support for a family of strangers during their time of need.

Ali, too, got to meet the famous Quentin at the event.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“My family hasn't stopped talking about that all weekend long... they are telling everyone about this story! You are a truly amazing woman. You have brightened our weekend that's for sure :) Thank you!” Burke later tweeted.