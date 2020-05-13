Canadian mother, daughter dress up as dinosaurs to hand out free face masks

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Even dinosaurs are wearing face masks.

Canadian woman Nina Antonakes and her daughter Demi wanted to cheer up and protect their Toronto neighborhood. So what better way than dressing up in giant inflatable dinosaur costumes and handing out face masks?

Nina and Demi, who have been sewing masks for shelters during the coronavirus pandemic, decided to take their family-taught sewing skills on the road and hand out face masks to passersby in Toronto while wearing head-to-toe T-Rex costumes.

Of course, since masks are required, the T-Rexes, named Yonge and Bloor, were wearing masks of their own while distributing the homemade PPE.

In videos of the dinosaur duo which have gone viral, the pair are seen holding up signs advertising the “free masks,” and holding out bags for people to help themselves.

Those on social media have praised the pair, calling the move “hilarious.”

“We need more of this positivity in our lives. Thank you!!” one person commented on Instagram.

“Lady Saints. These are the things that make our city so awesome!” another wrote.

Although a cute gesture, hopefully the pair was still practicing social distancing, as inflatable getups are not recommended as personal protective equipment and can still lead to the wearer contracting coronavirus through virus particles potentially blown into the costume, the Washington Post reported.