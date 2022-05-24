Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

California chihuahua puppy shot with an arrow will be OK

A four-month-old chihuahua puppy was found 'screaming' after it was shot by an arrow

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A southern California Chihuahua puppy was shot in the neck with an arrow on Monday morning.

The tiny dog is expected to survive, according to Riverside County Animal Services and as The Associated Press reported. 

A woman called 911 from a southern California neighborhood near Desert Hot Springs on Monday morning and said that a wounded dog was "screaming." 

A sheriff's deputy picked up the four-month-old female puppy, and shortly thereafter, Animal Services officer Matthew Perez took the pup, transporting it to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms, California, according to reports. 

There, staff were able to remove the arrow. The chihuahua was expected to survive after veterinarians removed the projectile, authorities said. 

The arrow went through the dog's neck and did not hit any major arteries, according to animal services. 

In this photo provided by Riverside County Animal Services, an animal control officer holds a chihuahua that was shot through the neck with an arrow in Thousand Palms, Calif., on Monday, May 23, 2022.  (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

In a statement provided by Riverside County Animal Services, director Eric Gettis said the group is hoping to gather more information on whoever shot the dog with the arrow. 

Ivan Herrera, a registered veterinary technician, sedated the dog, the group reported — and captured X-rays and consulted with animal services staff veterinarian Dr. Luis Lizarraga.

Dr. Lizarraga reviewed the X-rays and approved of the safe removal of the arrow, according to the statement. Fox News Digital reached out to the group for comment. 

"Ivan did such an amazing job to save this dog’s life," said veterinary technician Emily Ellison in the release. 

In this photo, a chihuahua that was shot through the neck with an arrow in Thousand Palms, Calif., on Monday, May 23, 2022, is shown as she's comforted after veterinarians removed the projectile. The chihuahua was expected to survive. (Riverside County Animal Services via AP)

"It’s amazing to see her affection, despite what occurred," Ellison also said. 

"She is such a sweet puppy. I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature." 

She added, "It’s very sick."

Ellison, who assisted in the dog's treatment, said the puppy has a strong sense of affection, despite her current condition. 

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Riverside County Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387. 

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 

