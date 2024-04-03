California plastic surgery 'addict’ dissolves filler to ‘embrace beauty’ after spending $50K on procedures

A woman is pausing her cosmetic enhancements for the time being after feeling like she might have gone too far.

Serena Smith, a 24-year-old singer, said she's spent $50,000 in the last six years on cosmetic surgery and treatments.

The Beverly Hills, California, resident said that her addiction to changing her face first started in Dec. 2016 when she had breast augmentation, going from an A cup to a D cup.

"I think every once in a while, it is good to keep things fresh," she said to SWNS.

After spending $7,500 on that procedure, Smith has since spent $12,000 on a nose job, $20,000 on a Brazilian butt lift and $10,000 on Botox and filler in her lips, cheeks, chin and forehead, she said.

The self-proclaimed "plastic surgery addict," however, is now taking things down a notch by getting most of the filler in her face dissolved for a "more natural look," she said.

She told Fox News Digital that she chose to dissolve her filler because it was a look that no longer served her.

"My chin was too pointy and looked abnormal and alien-like," she said.

"There was a time when I liked that, but in life, we evolve and grow older and the things we gravitate toward lose importance," she also said.

Although Smith might be taking filler off her maintenance list, she noted that she’s still planning on getting another breast augmentation later this year.

"I loved my appearance, but over time I have realized it wasn’t working for me," she told SWNS.

Smith added, "I am planning to have my breasts redone — they are going to be bigger."

The effort to "feel more like herself" by Smith came as she noted she subconsciously was starting to show less skin in clothing.

"You feel comfortable with different things at different ages," she said to SWNS.

The 24-year-old has over 24,000 Instagram followers and said that her platinum blonde look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

She told Fox News Digital that she hasn't put filler in her face in over two years now — but says she's not done for good.

"I'm not saying I'm done for good, [but] I'm just looking at things with a more natural and subtle eye at this point in my life," she said.

"Maybe it comes with growing older," she told SWNS.

"You learn to accept your beauty a little bit more," she said.

