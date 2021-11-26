Where to buy USA-made Christmas gifts this year
The coronavirus pandemic and supply chain woes have devastated some U.S. businesses
There are many USA-made brands to keep in mind when shopping for gifts this holiday season.
The Federal Reserve published a study in April of 2021 estimating that about 200,000 more U.S. businesses closed in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic compared to the number of businesses that closed in years prior.
Buying USA-made goods for loved ones this holiday season is an ideal way to support local communities and impress family members with thoughtful gifts at the same time.
The following companies design all of their products within the U.S.:
Accessories
- American Hat Makers
- Duluth Pack
- Ezra Arthur
- Filson
- Fleabags LLC
- Gitman Bros
- Legend Headware
- Overland (some products)
- Randolph
- Shinola
- Tanner Goods
Beauty and Skincare
- Badger Healthy Body Care
- Coola
- Elements of Aliel
- Glossier
- Jane Iredale
- Mineral Fusion
- Moody Sisters
- OSEA Malibu
- Pacifica
- Philosophy
- Rogue Perfumery
- SkinOwl
Footwear
- Danner
- Esquivel
- The Frye Company (some products)
- Rancourt & Co.
- Red Wing
- White's Boots
- Wolverine (some products)
Womenswear
- AMVi
- Billy Reid (some products)
- Christy Dawn
- Chrome Hearts
- Emerson Fry
- Gamine Workwear
- Hackwith Design House
- Imogene & Willie
- Karen Kane
- L.L. Bean (some products)
- Reformation (some products)
- Vetta Capsule (some products)
Menswear
- Ball and Buck
- Billy Reid (some products)
- Collard Greens
- Ebbet's Field Flannels
- Haspel
- Huckberry (some products)
- L.C. King
- L.L. Bean (some products)
- Origin Maine
- Taylor Stitch
- Woolrich (some products)
Household goods and furniture
- American Home USA
- American Kitchen
- American Towels
- Anchor Hocking
- Authenticity50
- Bear Mattress
- BedInABox
- Brahms Mount
- Lodge Cast Iron
- Nest Bedding
- Made In Cookware
- Red Land Cotton
- Smithy Ironware
- Vermont Wood Furniture
- 360 Cookware
Outdoor goods and furniture
- Allegiance Flag Supply
- Berlin Gardens, LLC.
- Breezeta
- Flagsource
- Highwood USA
- LLoyd Flanders
- Loll Designs
- Polywood
- Sister Bay Furniture Co.
- Suncast
- Troutman Chairs
- Woodard
Shoppers can also find American-made products on Etsy, USAStrong.io and on Amazon using a toolbar called Cultivate, which helps online buyers locate goods manufactured in the U.S.