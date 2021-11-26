Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Business
Published

Where to buy USA-made Christmas gifts this year

The coronavirus pandemic and supply chain woes have devastated some U.S. businesses

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
‘Made in America’ businesses on Fox Square Video

‘Made in America’ businesses on Fox Square

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ highlights businesses with American-made products amid supply chain issues.

There are many USA-made brands to keep in mind when shopping for gifts this holiday season.

The Federal Reserve published a study in April of 2021 estimating that about 200,000 more U.S. businesses closed in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic compared to the number of businesses that closed in years prior.

MADE IN AMERICA PRODUCTS TAKE SPOTLIGHT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Buying USA-made goods for loved ones this holiday season is an ideal way to support local communities and impress family members with thoughtful gifts at the same time. 

Allegiance Flag Supply workshop (Credit: Allegiance Flag Supply)

Allegiance Flag Supply workshop (Credit: Allegiance Flag Supply)

The following companies design all of their products within the U.S.:

Accessories

The Shinola store is seen on January 6, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Shinola store is seen on January 6, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Beauty and Skincare

SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS TRIGGERS A ‘RENAISSANCE OF AMERICAN MANUFACTURING’

Footwear

Red Wing, Mn., Tues., May 15, 2001--Tour of Red Wing Boot Co. manufacturing plant and of the S B Foot Tanning Co. ehich is owned by Red Wing and supplies its leather. (DUANE BRALEY/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Red Wing, Mn., Tues., May 15, 2001--Tour of Red Wing Boot Co. manufacturing plant and of the S B Foot Tanning Co. ehich is owned by Red Wing and supplies its leather. (DUANE BRALEY/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Womenswear

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Menswear

Household goods and furniture

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Allegiance Flag Supply workshop (Credit: Allegiance Flag Supply)

Allegiance Flag Supply workshop (Credit: Allegiance Flag Supply)

Outdoor goods and furniture

Shoppers can also find American-made products on Etsy, USAStrong.io and on Amazon using a toolbar called Cultivate, which helps online buyers locate goods manufactured in the U.S.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com. Follow her on Twitter at @audpants.