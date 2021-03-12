Budweiser going 'green' on St. Patrick's Day with plans to pledge Renewable Energy Certificates

Budweiser is going green.

The King of Beers is turning all of its beer "green" on March 17 for St. Patrick’s Day, but the brand isn't planning on using any green food dye. Instead, the beverage company, as part of its St. Patrick’s Day campaign, will pledge "enough Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to cover the estimated electricity used to brew beer in the U.S. in one day," it announced Friday.

"Budweiser is brewed with 100% renewable electricity from wind power, something we are very proud of, and inspired us to think differently about what the definition of green beer truly means and how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a new way this year," Monica Rustgi, VP of Marketing at Budweiser said in a statement.

"As one of the world’s biggest brands, we’re committed to reducing our environmental impact, and through this campaign, we invite others to join us in helping to change the beer industry to be a more sustainable one."

The company says it's working to brew all of its beers in the U.S. with 100% renewable electricity by 2030, and currently plans to share its insight with industry competitors.