Brooklyn photographer sends drone to ask woman out on date during coronavirus isolation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It was love at first flight.

A Brooklyn photographer gained notoriety on Twitter after using his drone to snag a date with a woman dancing on the roof of the building next to him, thereby adhering to CDC-recommended social distancing and self-quarantine.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Jeremy Cohen posted his version of events on Twitter, where it has since been viewed over 5.5 million times.

“I looked out my window and saw this girl dancing, perhaps to a TikTok song. I needed to say ‘hi’ to her,” he begins the 31-second clip. He then filmed himself waving at her from his apartment, and her waving back.

Determined to take their greeting a step further, Cohen “grabbed the tape, pen, drone, paper,” and then wrote down his phone number, which he affixed to the drone.

“Since I’ve been quarantined in my apartment for a week now, I was craving some social interaction,” he said of the bold move.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“She picked up my drone and I guess it worked because I got a text from her an hour later,” he concluded.

In the tweet, which he captioned, “I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story,” some people were just as shocked — and pleased — as he was.

However, some pointed out that the drone may not have been sanitized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And there were, of course, those who suggested the story could be a fake ploy to get followers on TikTok.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to Cohen, the pair have already planned a virtual date in a couple of days.

Cohen promised video updates on TikTok.