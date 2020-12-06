Century old Christmas tree survived being bombed by Hitler, according to owner

Some things were just built to last.

A woman in Britain recently showed off a Christmas decoration that’s been called the country’s oldest Christmas tree. The artificial plant is a century-old this year and has not only survived a world war, but also an owner who reportedly had a penchant for throwing things away.

The tree’s owner, Kay Ashton, admits that the decoration looks “a bit dodgy,” Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. She still displays the family heirloom and even put it out early this year after being stuck at home.

According to Ashton, the tree was originally purchased in 1920 (making it 100-years-old this year). Remarkably, the tree survived one of the worst nights of bombings by the Germans during the Sheffield Blitz. It was damaged, however, by a piece of shrapnel and being blown into another room. Apparently, a piece of sticky tape still holds the tree together after that incident.

"It's special that it has made it to 100 years,” Ashton told SWNS. “I don't know how - it was never really cared for, it was just always there. When my mom died, it was passed down to me. I was discussing what to do with it with my sister and I said 'I'll take it and I'll put it up'. I couldn't see it thrown in the bin."

Ashton says the thing she finds most remarkable about the tree is that it survived her mother (who had inherited the tree from Ashton’s grandmother), who apparently had a habit of throwing things away, even important items.

"She threw my dad's medals away from World War Two, so it did well to survive her throwing it in the bin," she explained.

She says if her grandmother knew the tree was still around, she would be “flabbergasted.”

"It's become a joke really,” she said, “every year it comes out and it looks a bit dodgy, but it makes people smile and even laugh out loud."