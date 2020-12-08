After bride tests positive for coronavirus on wedding day, couple weds in full PPE

Try as you might, you can’t quarantine love.

A bride and groom in India suited up to say “I do” after the woman tested positive for the coronavirus on their wedding day.

The anonymous couple tied the knot on Sunday at a COVID-19 quarantine center in Baran, a remote village in the western state of Rajasthan, Reuters reports.

Hours before the scheduled festivities, the bride and a family member tested positive for the viral disease. Determined to say “I do,” the couple shifted gears and were instead wed in the courtyard of the care center that the bride had been admitted to, suited head to toe in personal protective equipment (PPE).

The priest and lone witness were also in full PPE for the traditional ceremony, which was scaled back significantly.

“We consulted with the families and they agreed to get married in the quarantine center without any elaborate rituals,” health official Rajendra Meena told news agency ANI of the last-minute change of plans.

After the wedding, the couple entered isolation at the Kelwara COVID Center, per India TV.

According to Johns Hopkins University, India has reported the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world behind only the U.S., with 9.7 million.