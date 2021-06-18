Bride hand-knit her own wedding dress in 9 months, shows it off on TikTok

Instead of trying on wedding dresses for her big day, this bride decided to make her own — during her commute to work.

TikTok user and bridal knitwear designer Esther Andrews posted a video on the social media platform explaining how she hand-knit her own wedding dress on the New York City subway.

In the clip, Andrews explains that the whole process took her nine months and that she didn’t actually finish the dress until the day before her wedding.

Andrews used more than four miles of mohair lace yarn to make her dress, which was designed with layers of ruffles, a tiered skirt, long sleeves and a V neckline.

The dress was also embellished with small, red tomatoes, to fit the wedding’s theme. "The inspiration was a space pirate meets a tomato patch — because it was just silly and fun," Andrews wrote on the TikTok video.

In the clip, Andrews said that she did get a bit nervous along the way.

"When it came time to sew together I was scared because I could only trust that it would fit — no time to go back," she wrote. "Thankfully it was ok so I could add the little tomatoes!"

And Andrews’ wedding dress wasn’t the only attire she made for the big day. She also made the groom’s outfit – which looked like an astronaut suit – as well as her own hand-beaded socks to look like a starry sky, continuing in the theme, according to another TikTok video.

Even after all that hard work, Andrews said in the clip that she has no regrets.

"I will always cherish this dress and the time that went into making it," she wrote.

Since she posted it on Tuesday, Andrews’ clip had been viewed more than 427,900 times as of Friday.

In the comments on the video, Andrews’ husband wrote: "Just so you know I’m the HUSBAND!! And if you’re thinking I’m lucky, YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW THE HALF OF IT."

Other commenters also praised Andrews for her beautiful work.

"STUNNING," one person wrote.

Another person said: "The most creative and iconic American wedding I’ve seen."

"This is so cute and creative and fun," someone else commented.