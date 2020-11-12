Bride disinvites maid of honor from wedding over 'terrible' dress

A bride has asked her maid of honor not to attend her wedding after the two had a dispute over the woman’s dress.

According to the bride, who posted about the disagreement on Reddit’s “Am I the A--h---” forum earlier this week, she bought all her bridesmaids’ dresses herself because she wanted them to be the same color. However, the maid of honor allegedly made other plans without consulting the bride.

In her post, the bride said that she and her fiance are getting married in a small ceremony in January with “all possible” coronavirus precautions in place -- especially since the bride herself is “very high risk.”

The 27-year-old bride explained that she is sick. And though she didn’t explain what kind of illness she has, she did say that she only expects to live for “another 20 years or so” -- which is why she really wants a “picturesque wedding.”

“The ceremony isn’t lavish, but I do want it to be cohesive,” she wrote.

She said that because she was asking all her bridesmaids to wear the same color, she thought it was “only fair” to pay for their dresses herself.

“Due to COVID restrictions it was very difficult to find the right dresses since I didn’t want to risk going to a boutique together,” she said. “But we made it work. Through lots and lots of back and forth, the bridesmaids and I all picked out matching dresses that fit everyone’s tastes.”

“I made extra sure everyone was happy and then ordered the maroon dresses,” she added. “Everyone got fitted separately and got alterations put down on my tab. Not a word of complaint, just excitement.”

However, her maid of honor recently messaged her to say that she had found “the perfect dress for the wedding” because she didn’t really like the dress the bride had already paid for. The new dress ended up being a “tiny WHITE dress that did not fit her well at all,” the bride wrote.

When the bride mentioned that her maid of honor shouldn’t be wearing white at the wedding, the maid of honor apparently dyed it with coffee, which made it the color of “flesh.”

“I told her that she cannot wear that to my wedding since a) already bought the actual dress at considerable expense b) I’m not exaggerating when I say it doesn’t fit,” the bride wrote. “It’s a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen, c) it looks terrible, she looks naked wearing it and I do not want that in my wedding photos.”

She added that she was “very frustrated” her maid of honor didn’t tell her she didn’t like the dress and even when she asked the maid of honor to wear something the same color as the other bridesmaids, she apparently “brushed it off.”

“I then told her that she can wear the agreed upon dress or pay me back for it,” the bride added. “She blew up at me, calling me a bridezilla, for being controlling and unsympathetic to a college student. She said that if I’m going to be this obsessive then I’m better off not getting married at all since I’ll drive my fiancé away.”

At that point, the bride disinvited her maid of honor.

“I got so angry I just coldly told her not to come to the wedding at all, and then hung up,” she said, before asking other Redditors if she was being an a--h--- for arguing over the dress.

However, the commenters were on the bride’s side in the dispute.

“Nta [Not The A--h---] considering you worked with everyone on the dresses and paid out of your pocket as well as offered her a different solution that works,” one Redditor wrote.

Someone else commented: “Wearing what the bride wants is standard operating procedure for the MOH [maid of honor]. This girl has lost her mind. I would honestly tell her that she’s no longer in the wedding party and if this is the dress she plans to wear, she’s probably chosen it to create drama and pull attention away from the bride and groom. I’d uninvite her.”

