Bride announces pregnancy at wedding reception, surprises groom with 'shock of a lifetime'

Jamie and Charlie Forbes had a whole lot to celebrate on their wedding day.

During her toast at the reception, Jamie revealed she was two months pregnant with the couple’s first child — much to the surprise of the wedding guests, and even the groom himself.

“It was the shock of a lifetime, but a good shock,” Charlie told WCNC of the sweet moment.

The couple, from near Charlotte, N.C., had been eager to start their family, and had been trying since before the wedding because they thought it might take longer to conceive because they are in their 30s, according to the outlet.

“The morning I took the test, of course I wanted to go scream and wake him up," Jamie said of first learning the good news.

Ultimately, however, Jamie decided to save the sweet moment for their wedding reception in South Carolina.

“Please accept this gift,” Jamie can be seen telling Charlie in the wedding video obtained by Yahoo! Lifestyle, handing him a wrapped present. “It is the most precious thing I will give you, and I hope it makes you as happy as you’ve made me.”

Opening the present, Charlie is overcome with emotion as he pulls out a framed photo of a sonogram.

“I’m two months pregnant,” she confirms, as guests begin to cheer.

The couple told WCNC they met in March of this year on Match.com, became engaged in September, and decided to tie the knot in December because “pretty quickly [they] knew” they were right for each other.

Their baby — a girl, due in July — will be named Jillian after the bride’s sister, who died after an eight-month battle with cancer, the couple confirmed.