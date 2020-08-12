Boyfriend has hilarious reaction to girlfriend’s fake diet, workout routine

This guy couldn’t keep it together while his girlfriend was pretending to tell Facebook Live fans about her strict diet and exercise routine -- which she doesn’t actually follow.

Angel Mapes, from St. Petersburg, Fla., posted a video of her boyfriend’s reaction to her false claims on TikTok last week.

The prank was part of the “influencer challenge,” a popular trend on the social media site where people film their significant other's reactions to their fake diet and weight-loss regimens.

The video, which was filmed on Aug. 4, begins with Mapes pretending to explain to her followers that she’s been working on her “weight loss routine” for about a month and has completely cut out carbs and sugar.

She even explained later that “everything I was saying was lies. I made sure to eat sugar and carbs in front of him all day so he knew I wasn’t dieting."

As she’s talking in the video, her boyfriend looks up from his phone and then away to the side for a long time, before going back to working on his laptop.

“I had to watch Kendall eat a waffle today and it pained me because I couldn’t have any of it,” she says as her boyfriend gives another quick glance to the side.

“Yes, that includes alcohol, she adds. “I have not had alcohol in a month.”

However, right on the table in front of her boyfriend is a glass of wine that she says on TikTok is hers. Her boyfriend looks up at her and down to the wine, shocked.

He puts his face in his hand and starts laughing while Mapes continues.

“It’s tough, but I know it’s worth it,” she says.

At one point in the video she says she’s been waking up early and her boyfriend gives a quick double-take before looking back down at his phone.

Later in the video, Mapes begins talking about her exercise routine, just as her boyfriend picks up a glass to take a drink.

“I walk as much as possible so I look at my phone every day,” she says -- but on the TikTok video, she wrote that she only got 1,000 steps the day before.

Just as she starts to say that she tries to walk between 8,000 and 10,000 steps a day, her boyfriend spits out his drink and chuckles before quickly apologizing because he choked.

Since it was posted last week, Mapes’ video has gone viral. The TikTok video has more than 1.4 million likes and more than 18,600 comments.

One person wrote: “I think I watched this 100 times! His reactions are hilarious, especially with the steps.”

Someone else commented: “I died laughing when he spit that water everywhere and the way he felt bad.”

Mapes even responded saying: “I was trying so hard not to laugh…. he spit the water and I was done.”

