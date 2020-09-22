Black mom, white daughter silence snoopy strangers in 'adorable' Instagram video

Nobody loves you like your mama.

A Black woman and her adopted daughter, who is white, have silenced snoopy strangers’ false assumptions about their family in an adorable video that has gone viral on social media.

Jeena Wilder is a mother of four from Dallas, and opened up in a Monday interview about the positive response a recent video she made with her 6-year-old daughter talking to the tune of Lil Skeet’s “Nope Yup” received on Instagram, with over 102,000 likes.

“Are you the nanny?" text on the screen read, to which the mom and daughter exclaimed “Nope!”

“Are you her mother?” another asked. “Yup!” the duo said.

“Did your husband cheat on you?” it continued. “Nope!” they replied.

“Does she call you Mommy?” was the next question. “Yup!” they agreed.

“Is she biologically yours?” another asked. “Nope,” they said.

“Do you love her unconditionally?” the last question posed, as the mom and daughter shared a big hug with a heartfelt: “Yup!”

The candid clip struck a chord with commenters, who praised the “adorable” duo for keeping it real.

"This is gorgeous" one wrote. "I cannot believe its 2020 and people still ask you that."

Others, apparently in a similar situation, were eager to share their experiences.

“My neighbors keep asking me if I'm running a daycare" one wrote.

“I get asked [this] a lot!!! One neighbor called the police because she didn’t understand how I got that white baby!” another exclaimed.

Wilder and her husband Drue officially welcomed their first-grader into their family in October 2019 through a kinship adoption, Good Morning America reports, as the child’s biological parents are related to Drue.

The family of six has lived happily ever after ever since, with Wilder frequently sharing updates about their daily life and times on her blog and Instagram page.

In a larger sense, the proud mom said she hopes the viral video inspires more Black, indigenous, and people of color to adopt.

"Then, it will not only be the norm," she explained. "But we will see more children getting adopted."